Oddsmakers make Rams heavier favorites in wake of Seahawks win

Rams head coach Sean McVay said all week that his plan is to play the team’s starters against the Cardinals and that the result of Saturday’s Seahawks-49ers game was not going to factor into how he handled things on Sunday.

Sportsbooks appeared to have some doubts that he’d follow through with that, however. The line for the game in Los Angeles had the Rams favored by -7.5 or -8.5 points for most of the week, but there’s been a significant change on Sunday.

The Rams are now favored by two touchdowns and the impetus for the move is likely the result of Saturday night’s game. The Seahawks win makes them the No. 1 seed and it means the Rams can be the No. 5 seed by beating Arizona.

Green Bay is locked into the No. 7 seed and the 49ers will get the No. 5 seed if the Rams can’t take care of business against Arizona.