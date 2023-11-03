Odell Beckham grateful to be back on the field, not satisfied with his meager production

When the Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham to a one-year, $15 million contract this offseason, the idea was that he’d make a major impact on their offense. It hasn’t worked out that way.

Beckham has just 14 catches for 162 yards and no touchdowns this season, and after missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, he admits he’d like to be more productive.

“I didn’t come here with the expectation that I’d be going for 2,000 yards,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is, at this point. Just walking the fine line of being grateful for being back on the field but definitely not being content with how I am in terms of what’s going on.”

Beckham is clearly not the Ravens’ No. 1 receiver — rookie Zay Flowers took on that role from Day One and hasn’t looked back — but at this point Beckham can’t even really be considered the No. 2 receiver: Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract this offseason, has three more catches, 60 more yards and two more touchdowns than Beckham despite getting four fewer passes thrown his way so far this season.

Still, Beckham says he’ll be happy as long as the Ravens are winning.

“It’s just about finding ways to win at this point,” Beckham said. “Honestly, trying to get rings on your finger. That’s a lot of fun, I can tell you that much. So that’s the goal.”

Beckham earned one Super Bowl ring with the Rams — the game in which he suffered the knee injury that cost him the 2022 season — and he’s aiming for another, even if it comes in a Baltimore offense in which he’s only a role player.