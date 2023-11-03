Odell Beckham, Gus Edwards have no injury designation for Sunday

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but he finished off the week with back-to-back full practices and is good to go for Sunday.

Running back Gus Edwards (toe) also is without an injury designation. He also missed Wednesday’s on-field work before returning to full participation the past two days.

The Ravens list starting right tackle Morgan Moses as doubtful with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week. Patrick Mekari is expected to start in his place.

Defensive backs Rock Ya-Sin (illness), Daryl Worley (shoulder) and Marcus Williams (hamstring) are all questionable.