Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney out of practice Wednesday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has said multiple times that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury is not a major one, but it is enough to keep Beckham from taking on his regular workload.

Beckham was one of eight Ravens players out of practice on Wednesday. Beckham did not play in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh was also injured against the Bengals. He missed practice with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and running back Justice Hill (toe) were new additions to the report. Hill is reportedly at risk of missing their Week Three game against the Colts.

The rest of the list also included four players who missed the game in Cincinnati. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) will be at risk of missing another one if they continue to miss practice the rest of the week.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (shoulder) was the team’s only limited participant.