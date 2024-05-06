 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham Jr. will have to work for his touches in Miami

  
Published May 6, 2024 11:59 AM

Odell Beckham Jr. supposedly could have gotten more money elsewhere than the $3 million base deal he got from the Dolphins.

I’m not buying that one without specifics. Which team(s)? How much more? Was it just a state income tax thing or something else?

Money is money. And after making $15 million guaranteed from the Ravens last year, that’s a big fall to a $3 million base.

There’s an upside of $5.25 million. It’s unclear (for now) what Beckham has to do to get there. Presumably, it has something to do with catching passes, gaining yards, and/or scoring touchdowns.

And that won’t be easy to do. At the very best, Beckham will be WR3 on the depth chart, behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Then there’s the running back room, which has plenty of competent players. With only one ball, it could be hard for Beckham to get his hands on it.

He’s not what he was early in his career. He still has gas in the tank. The engine runs on a different octane than before. There’s less sizzle than steak. And he brings a pedigree that could help the Dolphins get beyond the first round of the playoffs.

We’ll see how it goes. He’ll get some chances. Not as many as in the past. Maybe not as many as he has seen in past years. Maybe enough to make a difference when it matters for the Dolphins.