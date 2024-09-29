Officials to get a “point of clarification” due to missed taunting calls

Three years ago, NFL officials were politely reminded to do their jobs when it comes to enforcing the rule against taunting. They’re about to receive another polite reminder on this subject.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, officials will be given a “point of clarification” after Week 4 regarding the failure to throw flags for taunting, in the way the league wants taunting to be called.

It’s happened several times this season. Players getting in other players’ face after a play and doing things that, in the very recent past, would have shifted 15 yards of field position.

That doesn’t mean the rule makes sense. Many don’t like it. But the inconsistent (or non-existent) enforcement creates confusion.

Regardless, the officials aren’t throwing flags the way the NFL wants them to. Case in point: Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been fined for three taunting violations in two games, even though he was flagged for NONE of them. By implication, that means officials blew it, three times.

Prior to the 2021 season, the league issued a “point of emphasis” on taunting. That led to a flag-fest for post-play demonstrations that resulted in players showing up other players, and potentially setting the stage for the guy on the wrong end of the gesture trying to settle the score later.

The purpose traces to safety. At a time when the NFL keeps trying to remove unnecessary contact from the game, it also wants to eliminate situations that would give a player extra incentive to put a little something extra on a clean, legal hit.

Did it get screwy in 2021? Yes, as evidenced by Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh being flagged for “posturing toward” the Pittsburgh sideline after a sack. There’s a balance to be struck. Currently, the officials are failing to throw as many flags as the NFL would like to see.

Ideally, the league wants to see no taunting. Fines are one thing; that only hurts the player. Flags hurt the team — and give the coach more reason to ensure they knock it off.