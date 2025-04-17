OG Austen Pleasants, TE Jake Tonges re-sign with 49ers

Offensive guard Austen Pleasants and tight end Jake Tonges signed their one-year exclusive rights contracts to remain with the 49ers, the team announced Thursday.

Pleasants originally signed with the 49ers on Dec. 17 after his release from the Bears, and he saw action on 67 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams in three games.

Pleasants entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio, signing with the Jaguars. In four NFL seasons, he also has spent time with the Panthers, Chargers and Cardinals.

Tonges, 25, played 16 games for the 49ers last season, seeing action on 34 offensive snaps and 232 on special teams. He recorded two tackles.

Tonges signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He joined the 49ers’ practice squad on Sept. 27, 2023, and signed a futures contract with the team on Feb. 13, 2024.