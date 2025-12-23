 Skip navigation
OL Ben Brown signs two-year extension with the Patriots

  
Published December 23, 2025 10:37 AM

The Patriots have locked up a member of their offensive line for two more years.

Ben Brown’s agents announced that Brown has signed a contract extension with the team. Per multiple reports, it is a two-year deal with a maximum value of $6.6 million.

Brown has appeared in 15 games for the Patriots this season and he’s made two starts. He started 10 games for the team last season and has experience at both guard and center during his time in the NFL.

All five of the Patriots’ preferred starting offensive linemen are under contract for next season, so Brown gives them a sixth returning player up front for 2026.