OL Jordan Meredith, DE Charles Snowden signed tenders with Raiders

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith and defensive end Charles Snowden signed their tender on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Meredith was a restricted free agent and Snowden an exclusive rights free agent.

Meredith, 28, played 13 games with 11 starts last season, but he had some struggles in the transition to center. Meredith also started at right guard.

He joined the team in 2022 on a futures contract, and he has played 45 games with 20 starts in his four seasons.

Snowden, 28, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and played in two games as a rookie. He joined the Raiders’ practice squad in December 2023 and made the active roster the past two seasons.

Snowden has played 31 games, with 18 starts, with the Raiders, totaling 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception and six pass breakups.