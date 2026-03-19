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OL Matt Peart takes a pay cut to remain with the Broncos

  
Published March 19, 2026 05:27 PM

Broncos offensive lineman Matt Peart remained with the team after agreeing to a pay cut.

Spotrac reports that Peart signed a one-year, $2 million restructured contract that includes $755,000 in guaranteed money. It cuts his salary by $1.5 million and frees up $1.58 million in cap space for the Broncos.

Peart was entering the second year of a two-year deal for $3.075 million base salary and a $425,000 roster bonus.

He is working his way back from a knee injury.

Peart tore his MCL on the third play of an October game against the Jets and played the rest of the game with the injury. It was his only start of the season as he replaced Ben Powers at left guard after Powers went on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Peart is a valuable backup with 66 game appearances and 10 starts in his six seasons, the past two with the Broncos.