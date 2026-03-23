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OL Robert Jones visits with the 49ers

  
Published March 23, 2026 05:45 PM

The 49ers met with a possible addition to their offensive line.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Monday shows that Robert Jones came in for a visit with the team.

Jones signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2021. He started 13 of the 30 games he played in his first two seasons and then started every game at left guard for Miami in 2024.

The Cowboys signed Jones last year, but he missed the entire season with a neck injury.

The 49ers saw one starting guard move on in free agency when Spencer Burford signed with the Raiders, but Dominick Puni remains under contract with the NFC West team.