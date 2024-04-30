 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OL Trente Jones, seven other undrafted rookies agree to terms with Packers

  
Published April 30, 2024 01:06 PM

The Packers added three offensive linemen to their roster in the draft and two more undrafted rookies are set to sign with the team as well.

The Packers announced that they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted players, including Trente Jones and Donovan Jennings. Tackle Jordan Morgan, center Jacob Monk and tackle Travis Glover were the offensive linemen acquired in the draft.

Jones started at right tackle in the last three games of last season’s national title run for Michigan and he started 16 games overall during his time in Ann Arbor. A number of those starts came as a sixth offensive lineman.

Jennings started 45 games at USF, including their Boca Raton Bowl win over Syracuse to cap the 2023 season.

The Packers also agreed to terms with Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden, Northern Illinois defensive lineman James Ester, Washington linebacker Ralen Gofort, Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard, Ohio defensive lineman Rodney Mathews, and Arizona State tight Messiah Swinson.