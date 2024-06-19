 Skip navigation
Omar Khan: I wouldn’t have believed Steelers would have this much talent in the QB room

  
Published June 19, 2024 04:56 AM

The Steelers have had total turnover at the quarterback position this offseason, and General Manager Omar Khan says they couldn’t be happier about their offseason acquisitions.

The depth chart currently has Russell Wilson as the starter, Justin Fields as his backup and Kyle Allen at No. 3, and Khan said on 93.7 The Fan that he never would have dreamed that the Steelers would have been able to pick up all three of them this offseason.

“If you would have told me that we’d be sitting here with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen five months ago, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Khan said.

Although Wilson is expected to start, Khan was particularly complimentary of the work Fields has done this offseason.

“We really liked Justin coming out of college. He had an up-and-down situation in Chicago, and the opportunity was there to get him, and I’m excited. He’s really looked awesome. He’s a great individual, too. I didn’t know him personally until he got here. What a special person he is,” Khan said.

The Steelers put some ugly offense on the field last season with Kenny Pickett starting 12 games, Mason Rudolph starting three and Mitchell Trubisky starting two. They hope not to have to start three different quarterbacks again this year, but they feel a lot better about their three quarterbacks in 2024.