Omar Khan says “there’s a lot of fake news out there” when asked about Matthew Stafford

The Steelers need a quarterback.

Could Matthew Stafford be a solution?

Pittsburgh General Manager Omar Khan was asked about the possibility of trading for the Rams’ veteran QB during his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine. But as is customary to avoid tampering, Khan didn’t directly talk address potentially bringing Stafford aboard because he’s under contract with another team. But Khan did have an interesting comment about the state of the QB rumor mill as a whole.

“I’m not going to comment on specific players or things that are out there. The one thing I’ve learned is that there’s a lot of fake news out there,” Khan said. “That’s just part of what we do. But there’s a lot of fake news that’s out there. But I’ll say all options are on the table until we address our quarterback position.”

Khan noted several times in his Tuesday presser that the Steelers have all options on the table at quarterback, given that neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields is under contract for 2025. It might be a stretch to think that Stafford could be on his way to Pittsburgh, but the door doesn’t seem to be completely closed when it comes to Khan exploring it as a possibility.