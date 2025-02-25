 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Omar Khan says “there’s a lot of fake news out there” when asked about Matthew Stafford

  
Published February 25, 2025 03:26 PM

The Steelers need a quarterback.

Could Matthew Stafford be a solution?

Pittsburgh General Manager Omar Khan was asked about the possibility of trading for the Rams’ veteran QB during his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine. But as is customary to avoid tampering, Khan didn’t directly talk address potentially bringing Stafford aboard because he’s under contract with another team. But Khan did have an interesting comment about the state of the QB rumor mill as a whole.

“I’m not going to comment on specific players or things that are out there. The one thing I’ve learned is that there’s a lot of fake news out there,” Khan said. “That’s just part of what we do. But there’s a lot of fake news that’s out there. But I’ll say all options are on the table until we address our quarterback position.”

Khan noted several times in his Tuesday presser that the Steelers have all options on the table at quarterback, given that neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields is under contract for 2025. It might be a stretch to think that Stafford could be on his way to Pittsburgh, but the door doesn’t seem to be completely closed when it comes to Khan exploring it as a possibility.