Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
On-air layoffs are coming for ESPN

  
Published June 5, 2023 06:39 AM
June 5, 2023 09:19 AM
From Mr. Irrelevant-turned-starter-turned-injured to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QBs have the highest bar to reach next season.

Layoffs slowly have been unfolding at ESPN. Most have involved names not recognizable to the average sports fan.

Soon, that likely will change.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that layoffs of on-air “talent” are expected toward the end of June .

Per Marchand, the precise timing is “subject to change,” given that the situation is “fluid.”

Currently, the suits are going over the names of potential victims of the coming cuts, with names being added and removed from the list.

Per Marchand, the folks who are likely the most at risk “are the ones who make a lot and don’t work that much.”

Marchand specifically names Suzy Kolber and Steve Young as being potentially out, with Laura Rutledge “probably” filling Kolber’s Monday night pregame hosting duties, if Kolber goes.

ESPN has migrated to a star-driven model, with a small handful of on-air personalities making huge money. That means the systematic eradication of talents whose salary exceeds their current name recognition.

Kolber has worked at ESPN for most of the last 30 years, with a three-year break in the late 1990s, when she worked at Fox.