On Davante Adams, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he’s “comfortable” with his receivers

As the planets begin to align for an inevitable trade of Raiders receiver Davante Adams, one potential destination is Dallas.

Beyond the fact that the Cowboys don’t have a strong No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb is the fact that the team’s head coach was Adams’s first NFL head coach, in Green Bay.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of ALLDLLS.com, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of trading for Adams on Wednesday. McCarthy said he’s comfortable with his current receivers.

While some have interpreted the Hill tweet as meaning that the Cowboys have no interest in Adams, that’s an incorrect characterization. Adams is under contract with the Raiders. If McCarthy publicly expresses interest in trading for Adams, McCarthy would be walking into a tampering rap.

It’s possible that McCarthy is interested, but that he deflected the question because that’s all he could really do.

Still, it’s hard to imagine the Cowboys doing what it would take to get Adams. From his prorated $16.89 million salary to the trade compensation, if the Cowboys were too cheap to pursue running back Derrick Henry, they won’t be ponying up for Davante Adams.

If they want to become more serious contenders in the NFC, they’d at least explore it.