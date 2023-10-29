On-field fines drop from 36 in Week 6 to 19 in Week 7

It’s Saturday. Which means the NFL has announced the fines for on-field infractions from the prior week.

Which also means that we’ll post all of them in this item, along with separate posts on fines of significance.

The fines are listed by team, player, announced violation, and amount.

As we say each and every week (and will again say this week), all fines are subject to appeal. It remains unknown whether the NFL will update the weekly disclosure of imposed fines with information as to the outcome of the appeals. It has yet to happen this season.

Here are the 19 Week 7 fines, covering 12 teams, 18 players, and 0.96 percent of all plays:

Cardinals, Elijah Higgins, unnecessary roughness, $4,167.

Ravens, Odell Beckham, Jr., unnecessary roughness, $21,844.

Ravens, Roquan Smith, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Broncos, Javonte Williams, unnecessary roughness, $13,433.

Colts, DeForest Buckner, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Colts, Michael Pittman, Jr., unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Chiefs, Willie Gay, unsportsmanlike conduct, $8,793.

Chiefs, Rashee Rice, unnecessary roughness, $6,561.

Raiders, Jakob Johnson, unnecessary roughness, $8,528.

Rams, Desjuan Johnson, unnecessary roughness, $4,275.

Vikings, Josh Metellus, unnecessary roughness, $11,167.

Patriots, Christian Barmore, a hit on a quarterback, $12,913.

Giants, Xavier McKinney, unnecessary roughness, $14,833.

Steelers, Diontae Johnson, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Steelers, Demontae Kazee, unnecessary roughness, $11,806.

Steelers, George Pickens, unnecessary roughness, $8,525.

Steelers, George Pickens (second fine), unsportsmanlike conduct, $8,525.

Steelers, Jaylen Warren, unnecessary roughness, $48,556.

Commanders, Andrew Wyllie, $10,927.

