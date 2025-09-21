On first tush pushes of the day, Eagles went early — and it wasn’t called

Next week’s memo from the league office will probably add to the directive to call the tush push tighter, “and we mean it this time.”

For the first two tush push plays by Philly after multiple uncalled early starts in Week 2, the Eagles went early, twice. No flags were thrown.

Replays made it clear that, yes, the linemen (led by right guard Tyler Steen) started going before the snap.

The practical challenge for officials is shutting down a play and calling a penalty when it’s close. There’s a point where it can’t be called.

Which points to the seemingly increasing likelihood that the league will try again to get 24 teams to vote to get rid of the play.