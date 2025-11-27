On Our Way Home ebook is free again on Black Friday

Black Friday is coming. And do we have a deal for you.

The On Our Way Home ebook is free on Friday. Free as in free. Free as in nothing. Free as in take it. Just click and download and it’s yours.

On a day when everyone will be trying to sell your something, we’re giving you something for nothing. No strings attached. No purchase necessary. No jacket required.

Sure, you can buy as many print editions are you want, for only $9.99. They make for quick and easy holiday gifts. And the story is a good one, my personal favorite of the 10 novels or so that I’ve cranked out over the past five years. (Four are available. Six are coming, eventually. I think.)

All ebooks other than On Our Way Home can be purchased at any time, on Black Friday or whenever, for only 99 cents: Father of Mine, Son of Mine, and Big Shield.

Regardless, On Our Way Home will free on Friday. It’ll get you in the holiday spirit. It may inspire you to repair a relationship that needs to be repaired. Or to forgive yourself for not repairing a relationship before it was too late.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. We’ll be posting throughout the day on Thursday and Friday, especially some very important games will happen on both days.