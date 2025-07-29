One NFL employee seriously injured in shooting, shooter reportedly had grievance with the NFL

An NFL employee was seriously injured in the mass shooting that took place in the New York City building where the league has its headquarters, and the shooter reportedly had grievances with the NFL over its handling of CTE.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to league staff hours after the shooting.

“One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family,” Goodell wrote. “We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared.”

A law enforcement official told CNN that the shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, was carrying papers indicating he had grievances with the NFL and its handling of CTE. Officials say Tamura had a documented mental health history and they are still investigating what motivated the attack.

Police say Tamura killed four people, including a police officer, before killing himself with a gunshot to the chest.