One percent of Dolphins sells at record $12.5 billion valuation

Maybe Stephen Ross really could get $15 billion for the Dolphins.

Per multiple reports, Ross will sell one percent of the Dolphins at a record valuation of $12.5 billion. It means that he’ll get $125 million for the wafer-thin slice of equity in the team.

Ross previously sold 13 percent of the team at deals based on an $8.1 billion valuation.

The latest piece will go to tech billionaire Lin Bin.

Ross, 85, intends to keep the team, with his family eventually inheriting the controlling interest.

The transaction will only help the Seahawks, which are currently for sale, land in the range reported last month by PFT: $9 billion to $11 billion. It could possibly put the final number north of that.