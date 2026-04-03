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OT Isaiah World visiting with Chargers on Friday

  
Published April 3, 2026 03:27 PM

The Chargers are getting an up-close look at an offensive line prospect on Friday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World is visiting with Los Angeles on a top-30 visit.

World suffered a torn ACL in the Peach Bowl back in January.

World began his collegiate career at Nevada, playing there from 2021-2024. He transferred to Oregon in 2025 and was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree for his redshirt senior season.