OT Isaiah World visiting with Chargers on Friday

The Chargers are getting an up-close look at an offensive line prospect on Friday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World is visiting with Los Angeles on a top-30 visit.

World suffered a torn ACL in the Peach Bowl back in January.

World began his collegiate career at Nevada, playing there from 2021-2024. He transferred to Oregon in 2025 and was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree for his redshirt senior season.