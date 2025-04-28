OT Josh Fryar among Cardinals’ undrafted free agent additions

Cardinals offensive line coach Justin Frye held the same job at Ohio State for the last three years and one of his players from the Buckeyes will be joining him in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that they have agreed to terms with tackle Josh Fryar. Fryar started at right tackle for Ohio State the last two seasons, but did not earn an invite to the Scouting Combine earlier this year.

The Cardinals are also set to sign Florida State tackle Jeremiah Byers and Connecticut tackle Valentin Senn after drafting guard Hayden Conner over the weekend.

Arizona also agreed to terms with UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas, Wisconsin wide receiver Bryson Green, and Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.