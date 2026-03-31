Owners approve Orlando as Jaguars’ temporary home for the 2027 season

The Jaguars will be calling Orlando home in 2027.

NFL owners unanimously approved the terms of the team’s agreement to play its home games in Orlando next year. They will not be able to play at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville because of extensive renovations to the stadium.

“The Jaguars couldn’t ask for a better scenario than Orlando and Camping World Stadium as our temporary home in 2027,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “This couldn’t have happened without the endorsement of the league and team owners who approved our plan two years ago for a renovated Stadium of the Future in downtown Jacksonville, and we’re especially appreciative of the support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the process. We’re also grateful to the team at Florida Citrus Sports that made this solution a reality that will benefit all, including Jaguars fans just a few hours away in Jacksonville. This is a win that everyone can celebrate.”

Those renovations will also limit the capacity at the team’s home games in 2026.