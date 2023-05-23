 Skip navigation
Owners close to a deal to extend Roger Goodell's contract through March of 2027

  
Published May 23, 2023 09:55 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appears poised to get some additional job security.

A contract extension that would keep Goodell in the commissioner’s office through March of 2027 is getting closer, multiple owners involved in the talks said today.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Falcons owner Arthur Blank all told reporters at today’s league meeting that progress is being made on a contract extension for Goodell.

Goodell himself said today that a contract is not done, echoing comments he made last month . The 64-year-old Goodell has been commissioner since September 1, 2006, and the extension would give him more than two decades in the top job of the league office.

Goodell’s current contract runs through March of 2024, so if he doesn’t agree to a new contract, the upcoming season will be his last as commissioner.