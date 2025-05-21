Owners voted 32-0 to allow active players participate in Olympic flag football

As of late March, the league office had some work to do to get the owners to get behind the idea of loaning active players to Olympic flag football. The NFL got it done, and then some.

PFT has confirmed that the vote on the resolution allowing active players to participate in the tournament passed with a vote of 32-0.

Per a source with knowledge of the voting, the unanimous outcome happened on the first ballot, and not through the not-uncommon device of holding a second vote for P.R. purposes aimed at creating the impression that everyone was on the same page.

Regardless, it seems that not everyone was on the same page. But with a maximum investment of one player per team (plus the team’s international player), the league was able not only to get to 24 votes but also to create a unified front.

Hell, even Bengals owner Mike Brown — who often votes no when everyone else votes yes — was with the “ayes.”

There’s still a lot of work to be done. And plenty of questions to be answered. But the league has decided that exporting active players to the Olympics advances the greater greed.

I mean the greater good. (No, I don’t.)