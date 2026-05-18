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Owners will get “special briefing” on Bears’ two stadium options

  
Published May 18, 2026 01:01 PM

The NFL’s owners will meet in Orlando on Tuesday. On the agenda is the question of where an inevitable new stadium will be built.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the membership will receive a “special briefing” on the Bears’ stadium situation.

Per Cronin, “Club and league staff will update the 32 clubs on progress on the only two viable stadium solutions at Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana.”

Those continue to be the only two realistic options. Despite periodic efforts by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to keep the Bears in town, it’s become (and continues to be) a foregone conclusion that it’s Arlington Heights or Indiana.

Indiana is ready to go. Arlington Heights, and Illinois, are still working on it. Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren has said that they expect to know where the stadium will be built by early summer.

It still feels like Indiana is the leverage to get the best deal in Illinois. Still, if Illinois won’t do enough, there’s an alternative that would make the Bears no different than the Giants and Jets — named for a place in one state, playing in another.