Packers, 49ers trade touchdowns, giving San Francisco a 14-13 lead

The Packers had the lead for all of 1:48 before the 49ers retook it.

Green Bay forced a 49ers’ three-and-out on the first drive of the second half before driving 75 yards on nine plays. The Packers overcame a botched pitch from Jordan Love to Aaron Jones that lost 11 yards.

On third-and-15 from the Green Bay 40, 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas tackled Bo Melton before the ball arrived for a 41-yard penalty. It was the third pass interference penalty on the 49ers tonight, with Thomas called for two.

Melton got wide open in the end zone on the next play for a 19-yard touchdown.

It was the Packers’ first touchdown of the night, giving them a 13-7 lead.

The 49ers, though, went 75 yards in only four plays. George Kittle caught a 32-yard pass from Brock Purdy to set up Christian McCaffrey’s 39-yard touchdown run.

McCaffrey now has 72 yards on 10 carries.

Love is 13-of-20 for 147 yards.

The Packers have been in the red zone on all four of their possessions, not counting a one-play kneel down before the half.