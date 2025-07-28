 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Packers activate Elgton Jenkins off of NFI list

  
Published July 28, 2025 11:34 AM

The Packers are getting one of their key offensive players back on the practice field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference that Elgton Jenkins is coming off of the non-football injury list.

Jenkins is set to do individual drills as he returns from a back issue.

He is moving to center this season after starting at left guard in 2024. He did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program while seeking an adjustment to his contract given the position switch.