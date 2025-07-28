Packers activate Elgton Jenkins off of NFI list

The Packers are getting one of their key offensive players back on the practice field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference that Elgton Jenkins is coming off of the non-football injury list.

Jenkins is set to do individual drills as he returns from a back issue.

He is moving to center this season after starting at left guard in 2024. He did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program while seeking an adjustment to his contract given the position switch.