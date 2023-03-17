 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers agree to one-year deal with Rudy Ford

  
Published March 17, 2023 05:56 PM
nbc_bfa_charlesx2rodgers_230317
March 17, 2023 04:14 PM
NFL writer Charles McDonald makes his BFA debut with Charles Robinson and talks with the Michaels about leverage and who has more power in the trade talks involving Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are bringing back safety Rudy Ford.

Ford agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $2.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers originally signed Ford on Aug. 31 after the Jaguars cut him out of the preseason. He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-high six and totaling a career-high three interceptions in 442 snaps.

The Cardinals made Ford a sixth-round selection in 2017, and he played two seasons there, two with the Eagles and one with the Jaguars before landing in Green Bay.

In his career, Ford has appeared in 73 games with 12 starts and has recorded 132 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups.

He is a core special teams player, having played more than 50 percent of the special teams snaps in four of six seasons.

Ford is expected to compete for a starting safety job.