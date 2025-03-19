Packers agree to terms with WR Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal

The Packers are signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Hardman received interest from several teams, including the Bears.

He could compete for the returner jobs for the Packers, having averaged 9.2 yards on 89 punt returns and 23.8 yards on 45 kickoff returns.

Hardman spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He left for the Jets in free agency a year ago before the Chiefs traded for him in the middle of the year. Hardman played only six games with two starts and caught 14 passes for 118 yards with Kansas City.

He did not play in the postseason.

Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII, delivering the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the 49ers to end the 2023 season.

In his six NFL seasons, Hardman has appeared in 80 games with 28 starts, catching 178 passes for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.