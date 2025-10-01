 Skip navigation
Packers and Lions are now co-favorites to win the NFC North

  
Published October 1, 2025 01:19 PM

After trading for Micah Parsons, the Packers entered the 2025 season as the favorites to dethrone the Lions and win the NFC North. When the Packers blew out the Lions in Week One, they firmly established themselves as the overwhelming favorites. But it’s a long season, and as the NFL approaches Week Five, the Lions and Packers are now co-favorites to win the division.

Green Bay and Detroit are both listed as having +110 odds to win the NFC North, via DraftKings.

Since that Week One game, the Lions have been on a tear, with three consecutive impressive wins. The Packers followed a Week Three loss to the Browns with a Week Four tie with the Cowboys.

At 3-1, the Lions are now all alone in first place, half a game ahead of the 2-1-1 Packers. The Packers’ Week One head-to-head win is important, although tiebreakers are unlikely to come into play now that the Packers have a tie and are unlikely to finish the season with the same record as the Lions.

The Vikings and Bears are tied for third place at 3-3, and both are long shots to win the division: The Vikings’ odds are +950 and the Bears’ odds are +2500.