nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter's role next year

Packers C Elgton Jenkins is likely out for the season

  
Published November 12, 2025 03:35 PM

The Packers don’t expect to have center Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup at any point this season.

Jenkins went on injured reserve after suffering a fracture to his lower leg in the team’s loss to the Eagles on Monday night and head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Wednesday press conference that it is “highly unlikely” that he returns to the field this year.

Jenkins is under contract for 2026. He’s set to make $18.5 million in salary, but that money is not guaranteed and the Packers would see significant cap savings if they decide to move on without him.

That decision will come in the future. In the near term, the Packers will move Sean Rhyan into the lineup at center as they try to spark an offense that is coming off a dismal showing in Week 10.