Packers CB Keisean Nixon: We don’t want that feeling of losing to Eagles again

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon does not have fond memories of the last time he faced the Eagles.

Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff in last season’s wild card game between the teams and the Eagles recovered to set up a touchdown that sent them on the way to a 22-10 win. Nixon feels like there should have been a flag on the Eagles on the play, but that’s not the only reason he’s looking for a different outcome on Monday night. The Eagles also beat the Packers in Week 1 last year and the bad taste from both losses is still evident.

“Hell yeah. The hit, too. Yes, absolutely,” Nixon said, via the team’s website. “It’s not even just the playoff game. We lost to them in Week 1, too. We went 0-2 against them last year and don’t really want to have that feeling again.”

In addition to getting a leg up on the Eagles, the Packers also need a win to ensure that they’ll be in first place in the NFC North at the end of Week 10 and the whole package provides plenty of motivation for the matchup of NFC hopefuls.