Packers claim C James Empey off waivers

The Packers claimed center James Empey off waivers from the Titans, the team announced.

He practiced with the team Monday.

The Titans waived Empey to create a roster spot for the free agent signing of offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

Empey, a first-year player out of Brigham Young, originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Dallas waived him at the end of training camp, and Empey spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Miami elevated Empey to the active roster for one game, but he did not play.

In four seasons at BYU (2018-21), he started all 41 games in which he appeared at center and was a two-time captain for the Cougars.