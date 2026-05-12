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Packers claim CB M.J. Devonshire, TE Luke Lachey off waivers

  
Published May 12, 2026 06:55 PM

The Packers added a pair of players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they claimed cornerback M.J. Devonshire and tight end Luke Lachey off of waivers.

Devonshire was waived by the Bills this week. He was a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Raiders and has also spent time with the Panthers and Ravens without appearing in any regular season games.

Lachey was a seventh-round pick in Houston last year. He spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad and was dropped from the Texans’ roster when they added running back Evan Hull on Monday.