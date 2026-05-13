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Packers claim WR Brenden Rice off of waivers

  
Published May 13, 2026 05:02 PM

Wide receiver Brenden Rice is on to Green Bay.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have claimed Rice off of waivers. The Raiders waived Rice when they signed linebacker Cameron McGrone this week.

Rice, who is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, joined the Raiders’ practice squad late last season. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Patriots after being waived by the Chargers in August.

Rice was a 2024 seventh-round pick by Los Angeles and he appeared in three games during his rookie season. He played three offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps over those appearances.