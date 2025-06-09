 Skip navigation
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Packers could be making last-ditch effort to trade Jaire Alexander

  
Published June 9, 2025 10:04 AM

We’ve seen this movie before. We may end up seeing it again today.

By getting the word out early Monday that the Packers will be releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be trying to beat the bushes for a trade partner.

It has happened many times. And here’s how it goes: The new of the planned termination is leaked. The phone rings. A deal gets done before the player becomes a free agent.

The question becomes whether another team wants to secure Alexander’s services at a base salary of $16.15 million in 2025 and $18.15 million in 2026. Would the Packers pay some of it in order to essentially buy a draft pick?

Then there’s the question of whether Alexander would even welcome a trade. Even without a no-trade clause, a new team may not want to inherit a headache in the form of someone who doesn’t want to be there.

Still, making it known early in the day gives the Packers until 4:00 p.m. ET to get a deal done. Which would ensure that Alexander won’t end up signing with, say, the Vikings or the Lions or the Bears.