Packers DC Jonathan Gannon: It’s not what scheme you play, it’s how you play

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been running defenses in the NFL for a while, but anyone expecting the approach in Green Bay to look like the ones he employed in Arizona and Philadelphia is going to be disappointed.

That was the message from Gannon when he spoke to reporters at a press conference this week. Gannon said that “we develop the playbook when we get here” and that he told players that they will be seeing tape from a long list of teams to illustrate the things because Gannon doesn’t “really get caught up in” what he’d done before.

“I just believe you’ve got to continually every year try to adapt and solve problems with your guys in mind,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “Before scheme, I truly believe it’s not what you play, it’s how you play. It’s a players’ game, man, you know what I mean? And everybody fits into winning. Everyone’s role might be different, but it all fits into winning, and you have to perform your role at a high level.”

The Packers brought in a couple of players who have played under Gannon in the past, but it doesn’t sound like that is going to give linebacker Zaire Franklin or defensive tackle Javon Hargrave much of a leg up as they start from scratch in Green Bay.