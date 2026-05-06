 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers DC Jonathan Gannon: It’s not what scheme you play, it’s how you play

  
Published May 6, 2026 06:46 AM

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been running defenses in the NFL for a while, but anyone expecting the approach in Green Bay to look like the ones he employed in Arizona and Philadelphia is going to be disappointed.

That was the message from Gannon when he spoke to reporters at a press conference this week. Gannon said that “we develop the playbook when we get here” and that he told players that they will be seeing tape from a long list of teams to illustrate the things because Gannon doesn’t “really get caught up in” what he’d done before.

“I just believe you’ve got to continually every year try to adapt and solve problems with your guys in mind,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “Before scheme, I truly believe it’s not what you play, it’s how you play. It’s a players’ game, man, you know what I mean? And everybody fits into winning. Everyone’s role might be different, but it all fits into winning, and you have to perform your role at a high level.”

The Packers brought in a couple of players who have played under Gannon in the past, but it doesn’t sound like that is going to give linebacker Zaire Franklin or defensive tackle Javon Hargrave much of a leg up as they start from scratch in Green Bay.