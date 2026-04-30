Packers exercise Lukas Van Ness’ fifth-year option

The Packers are electing to put one of their defensive players under contract for 2027.

Per Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Green Bay has exercised edge rusher Lukas Van Ness’ fifth-year option.

That puts Van Ness in line to make a projected $13.8 million guaranteed in 2027.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Van Ness has appeared in 43 games with two starts in his career. He played nine games with two starts in 2025, missing much of the season due to a foot injury.

Van Ness finished 2025 with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

In all, Van Ness has recorded 8.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, and seven QB hits through his first three seasons.