 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers exercise Lukas Van Ness’ fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2026 02:20 PM

The Packers are electing to put one of their defensive players under contract for 2027.

Per Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Green Bay has exercised edge rusher Lukas Van Ness’ fifth-year option.

That puts Van Ness in line to make a projected $13.8 million guaranteed in 2027.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Van Ness has appeared in 43 games with two starts in his career. He played nine games with two starts in 2025, missing much of the season due to a foot injury.

Van Ness finished 2025 with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

In all, Van Ness has recorded 8.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, and seven QB hits through his first three seasons.