Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst expects Aaron Jones to return — but at what salary?

Packers running back Aaron Jones recently said he sees a bright future for the team. It’s fair to ask whether he’ll be part of it, given his salary.

On Thursday, General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that he “absolutely” expects Jones to return, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Expecting Jones back and intending to pay him $11.1 million in 2024 are two very different things. It’s a tough sell, given the realities of the running back market.

Jones had 656 rushing yards in 11 games in 2023. It’s hard to justify an eight-figure salary for an aging running back who didn’t produce at eight-figure levels in the prior season.

Maybe Gutekunst simply believes Jones will be reasonable, when the time comes to re-do his deal. Maybe Gutekunst knows the Packers will be willing to pay Jones more than anyone else would pay, if he’s released.

Regardless, expecting him to be back is a far cry from committing to pay $11.1 million. It’s hard to imagine the Packers doing that.