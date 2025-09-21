Packers hold narrow 3-0 lead over Browns at halftime

Neither the Packers nor the Browns have gotten much going offensively in the first two quarters, with Green Bay holding a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Brandon McManus hit a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and that’s been the only scoring.

The Browns had an opportunity late to get into Green Bay territory. But a holding call on Wyatt Teller put Cleveland back on its own side of the field.

Instead of attempting a 61-yard field goal on fourth-and-8 from the Green Bay 43, the Browns had Joe Flacco throw it deep and it was intercepted.

Flacco ended the first half 11-of-16 for 87 yards with the pick.

On the other side, Cleveland’s defense has done a nice job against Jordan Love and company. Love ended the first half 10-of-13 for 65 yards. Josh Jacobs has just 21 yards on six carries.

Green Bay has six first downs and 90 total yards. Cleveland has five first downs and 106 total yards.

The Packers will receive the second-half kickoff.