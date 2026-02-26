Packers interviewing Sam Sewell in person for special teams coordinator

The Packers are getting closer to hiring a new special teams coordinator.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Cardinals assistant special teams coach Sam Sewell is interviewing for the role in person on Thursday.

Sewell completed his third season with Arizona in 2025 after joining the club under former head coach Jonathan Gannon in 2023.

He previously spent four seasons with Eastern Michigan, coaching running backs and adding special teams coordinator to his duties in 2022.