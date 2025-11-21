 Skip navigation
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Packers open 21-day practice window for Jayden Reed

  
Published November 21, 2025 01:01 PM

The Packers have gotten one of their key offensive contributors back on the practice field.

Via multiple reporters, receiver Jayden Reed is participating in Friday’s session, signifying that Green Bay has opened the 21-day practice window for Reed to return from injured reserve.

Reed has been out since undergoing surgery in September to repair a broken collarbone as well as a foot injury.

In his third season, Reed first suffered a foot injury during training camp before suffering a broken collarbone in Week 2.

Last season, Reed led the Packers with 55 catches and 857 receiving yards. He was second on the club with six receiving touchdowns.

He recorded three receptions for 45 yards with a TD in the first two weeks of the season before being placed on IR.