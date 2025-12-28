Packers S Zayne Anderson, DT Jordon Riley carted to training room

It’s not even halftime, and the Packers already have had two players carted to the training room.

Backup safety Zayne Anderson, a core special teams player, came up limping after making the tackle on the opening kickoff. He needed a cart from the sideline.

The Packers ruled out Anderson with an ankle injury after initially listing him as questionable to return.

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley, whom the Packers signed off the Giants’ practice squad on Dec. 3, went down at the end of Derrick Henry’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Riley could not put weight on his right leg.

The Packers quickly ruled out Riley with an Achilles’ injury.