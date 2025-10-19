Packers switch planes, after delay of more than five hours

The Packers’ Saturday night schedule will be undergoing a bit of an adjustment.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the team has changed planes after an extended delay due to mechanical issues.

The original plane was supposed to leave for Arizona at 2:30 p.m. ET. The replacement plane is expected to depart shortly.

The 3-1-1 Packers play the 2-4 Cardinals on Sunday.

The home team has lost four straight games by four points or less. Via NBC Sports research, only two teams in history have lost five in a row by four or fewer points: the 2017 49ers and the 1984 Browns.

The Cardinals also are trying to avoid becoming only the second team in the past 10 seasons to lose five in a row after starting 2-0. The Saints did that last year.