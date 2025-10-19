 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Packers switch planes, after delay of more than five hours

  
Published October 18, 2025 08:04 PM

The Packers’ Saturday night schedule will be undergoing a bit of an adjustment.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the team has changed planes after an extended delay due to mechanical issues.

The original plane was supposed to leave for Arizona at 2:30 p.m. ET. The replacement plane is expected to depart shortly.

The 3-1-1 Packers play the 2-4 Cardinals on Sunday.

The home team has lost four straight games by four points or less. Via NBC Sports research, only two teams in history have lost five in a row by four or fewer points: the 2017 49ers and the 1984 Browns.

The Cardinals also are trying to avoid becoming only the second team in the past 10 seasons to lose five in a row after starting 2-0. The Saints did that last year.