Packers think preseason will be important in shaping the offense around Jordan Love

  
Published May 22, 2023 09:02 AM

Many starting quarterbacks spend the preseason on the sideline, but Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love won’t be among them.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Green Bay’s offense is still a work in progress, and seeing what works for Love during the preseason will be a big part of determining what they’ll do in the regular season.

“It’s kind of trial-and-error,” Stenavich said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “I think the preseason, that’s going to be very important as well. But just going out there [during OTAs], getting him around all these young receivers and tight ends and working with our vets and allowing him to put his leadership on there, put his stamp on it [will be valuable]. And then once we see how it’s going, then you can go in that direction.”

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018, but with the inexperienced Love now running the offense, the Packers see value in getting some series with the first-string offense before the games count.