 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to sign OL Brant Banks to 53-man roster

  
Published September 23, 2025 01:23 PM

The Packers are adding some depth to their 53-man roster along the offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is signing offensive tackle Brant Banks to the active roster off of the team’s practice squad.

Banks, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent this year with the Packers. He was signed to the practice squad after he didn’t make the club’s initial 53-man roster.

Banks appeared in the Week 2 Thursday matchup against Washington, playing four special teams snaps.

Green Bay had 51 players on its 53-man roster, which means the club does not need to make a corresponding move.