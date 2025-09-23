Packers to sign OL Brant Banks to 53-man roster

The Packers are adding some depth to their 53-man roster along the offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is signing offensive tackle Brant Banks to the active roster off of the team’s practice squad.

Banks, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent this year with the Packers. He was signed to the practice squad after he didn’t make the club’s initial 53-man roster.

Banks appeared in the Week 2 Thursday matchup against Washington, playing four special teams snaps.

Green Bay had 51 players on its 53-man roster, which means the club does not need to make a corresponding move.