Panthers agree to re-sign S Isaiah Simmons

  
Published March 10, 2026 02:44 PM

The Panthers are keeping a former first-round pick in their building.

Per a report from NFL Media, Carolina has agreed to re-sign safety Isaiah Simmons.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Simmons joined the Panthers in late November on the team’s practice squad. He was later signed to the 53-man roster and blocked a punt in the postseason loss to the Rams.

Simmons had spent 2025 training camp with the Packers but was let go during roster cuts.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Simmons played his first three seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Giants during training camp in 2023.

He has appeared in 89 career games with 42 starts, recording five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.