Panthers agree to terms with Eddy Piñeiro, will cut Zane Gonzalez

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers agree to terms with Eddy Piñeiro, will cut Zane Gonzalez

  
Published March 23, 2023 04:48 PM
nbc_pft_stroud_230323
March 23, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain the delicate balance for the Panthers’ evaluation process when it comes to deciding the No. 1 draft pick and discuss takeaways from C.J. Stroud at Pro Day.

Zane Gonzalez saw his season end before it began, with a groin injury while warming up during the final preseason game. The Panthers signed Eddy Piñeiro, who earned the job beyond 2022.

The Panthers announced a two-year contract agreement with Piñeiro on Thursday, ending Gonzalez’s time in Carolina.

Piñeiro finished the year with a 94.3 field goal percentage (33-of-35) and a 93.8 percent (30-of-32) clip on extra points.

Piñeiro’s 33 made field goals in 2022 rank second in Panthers’ history for a single season, behind 37 from longtime kicker John Kasay in 1996. His field goal percentage was the second-best in a single season among Panthers’ kickers with at least 30 attempts.

Gonzalez is recovering from his second injury since he signed with the team in 2021. He injured a quad on the sidelines of a Week 16 game against Buffalo in 2021.

He made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts in 12 games of the 2021 season (90.9 percent) and went 22-of-23 (95.7 percent) on extra points.